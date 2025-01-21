'Game Changer' producer Dil Raju faces IT raids in Hyderabad
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has launched raids on the properties of Game Changer producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad.
Starting early Tuesday, officials are targeting multiple locations across the city, including high-profile areas like Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli.
The raids extend to eight key locations linked to top producers in the Telugu film industry, signaling a major investigation into the industry's financial dealings.
Investigation scope
IT raids extended to Raju's family and business partner
The IT officials' investigation has gone beyond Raju's properties to his family and business associates.
Raids were also conducted at the residence of his partner and fellow producer, Sirish, and the house of his daughter, Hansita Reddy.
The producers of Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers, are also under the scanner with their properties being searched by the Income Tax Department.
Career highlights
Raju's recent successes and industry impact
Born Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, Raju is a popular Indian film producer and distributor who has worked in Telugu cinema. He has also produced Tamil and Hindi films.
He entered the film industry in the 1990s and established Sri Venkateswara Film Distributors in 1998. His work has won him two National Film Awards and the coveted Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award in 2013.
Despite the current legal troubles, Raju's films Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam have been doing well in theaters.