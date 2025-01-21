What's the story

The Income Tax Department has launched raids on the properties of Game Changer producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad.

Starting early Tuesday, officials are targeting multiple locations across the city, including high-profile areas like Banjara Hills, Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli.

The raids extend to eight key locations linked to top producers in the Telugu film industry, signaling a major investigation into the industry's financial dealings.