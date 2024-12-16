Summarize Simplifying... In short Mrunal Thakur is set to replace Shruti Haasan in the upcoming film 'Dacoit: A Love Story,' as hinted by a cryptic post from co-star Sesh.

Mrunal Thakur to headline 'Dacoit: A Love Story'

Mrunal Thakur replaces Shruti Haasan in 'Dacoit,' reveals new poster

Dec 16, 2024

What's the story Mrunal Thakur is all set to replace Shruti Haasan in the upcoming action drama Dacoit: A Love Story. This comes after rumors of Haasan's exit from the project. The film, also starring Adivi Sesh, will be Thakur's second Telugu venture after The Family Star, in which she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda. An official announcement regarding the casting change is expected soon, though a poster shared by Sesh confirms Thakur as the female lead.

Sesh hinted at Thakur's involvement with a cryptic post

Sesh's recent cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) has further fueled rumors of Thakur replacing Haasan. He wrote, "Bachaaya maine usko...Lekin chhod gayi...Woh kaun hai...kya hai...kal patha chalega 11:30 AM," hinting at an official announcement on Tuesday at 11:30am. The post also featured an intriguing poster with just the eyes of an actor, further fueling speculation of Thakur's involvement in Dacoit: A Love Story.

Take a look at the poster here

Why did Haasan leave the film?

Earlier reports suggested that Haasan left the project due to creative differences with the makers. Some sources also claimed that Sesh's control over the project's direction led to her departure. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Haasan or the filmmakers regarding these rumors. Another report suggested that scenes featuring Haasan and Sesh would be scrapped, and the Dacoit team planned to reshoot these scenes with Sesh and a new actor (replacement).

Meanwhile, here's everything about the project

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, Dacoit is being filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Deo, known for his work as a cinematographer on Telugu thrillers like Kshanam (2016) and Goodachari (2018), is bringing a story of two former lovers who are reluctantly reunited for a series of heists that could change their lives forever. To note, a release date for the film is still pending.