What's the story

American singer Chris Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $500 million in damages against Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample Entertainment, the producers of the docuseries Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The singer (35) alleges that the series promotes defamatory claims about him, including an accusation of rape in 2020, despite being provided with evidence to refute these allegations, reported TMZ.

The series was released in October 2024.