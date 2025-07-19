'Buried bodies of raped women...': Whistleblower's shocking claims in letter

A former sanitation worker of the Lord Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala, Karnataka , has made shocking allegations of mass burials of raped women. The whistleblower, who worked with the temple administration from 1995 to 2014, claims he was forced to burn or bury hundreds of bodies under threat from powerful individuals. He detailed these allegations in a handwritten letter dated June 3, which he later submitted to police.

Return to expose Whistleblower fled in 2014 after family member was threatened The whistleblower, a Dalit community member, fled Dharmasthala in December 2014 after a family member was allegedly assaulted by someone connected to his superiors. He lived in hiding for almost a decade before returning in 2024, driven by guilt and the need to expose the truth. Upon his return, he excavated some skeletal remains and photographed them as evidence.

Investigation calls Outrage over the matter; demand for probe grows The whistleblower's allegations have sparked outrage and calls for a thorough investigation. Activists, legal experts, and grieving families are demanding an impartial probe into these claims. The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also flagged systemic failures in law enforcement in the region. A retired Supreme Court judge has demanded an SIT probe under judicial supervision.

Safety concerns Complaints about missing persons also resurfaced The whistleblower fears for his life and has submitted a sealed envelope naming the accused to Supreme Court advocate KV Dhananjay. His legal counsel has also alleged police coercion in leaking his statement to private individuals. The complainant's claims have brought back unresolved cases like the rape and murder of 17-year-old Sowjanya in 2012. Sujatha, mother of missing MBBS student Ananya Bhat, believes her daughter could be among the unidentified victims.