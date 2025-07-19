Next Article
Landslides close key road linking Sikkim and West Bengal
Heavy monsoon rains have triggered landslides along National Highway-10, the main road linking Sikkim and West Bengal.
The highway's been shut since July 18, particularly around Birik Dara in Kalimpong, as crews struggle to clear constant rockfalls and debris.
Travel, supplies, and emergency services affected
With NH-10 closed, travel between Sikkim and West Bengal is basically on pause—affecting everyone from regular commuters to tourists and delivery trucks.
Supplies are likely delayed, emergency services may be struggling to get through, and many travelers could be stuck during peak monsoon season.
Since rain is set to continue, officials say it could take at least another day to reopen the route.