Delhi: Woman, cousin kill husband to be with each other
In a shocking case from Dwarka, Delhi, 36-year-old Karan Dev was allegedly murdered by his wife Sushmita and her lover Rahul—who is also his cousin—on July 13.
Dev was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted signs of electrocution.
Sushmita initially called it an accident, and the family tried to skip the post-mortem, but police grew suspicious and ordered an autopsy.
How the investigation unfolded
The post-mortem revealed Dev had been given sleeping pills before being electrocuted.
Things unraveled when Dev's brother shared WhatsApp chats showing Sushmita and Rahul plotting the murder.
Sushmita later confessed to drugging Dev and delivering electric shocks to make it look like an accident.
Police have arrested them for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation underway.