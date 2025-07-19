Delhi: Woman, cousin kill husband to be with each other India Jul 19, 2025

In a shocking case from Dwarka, Delhi, 36-year-old Karan Dev was allegedly murdered by his wife Sushmita and her lover Rahul—who is also his cousin—on July 13.

Dev was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where doctors noted signs of electrocution.

Sushmita initially called it an accident, and the family tried to skip the post-mortem, but police grew suspicious and ordered an autopsy.