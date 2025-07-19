Prayagraj, nearby districts flooded; Hanuman temple shut for devotees India Jul 19, 2025

Heavy monsoon rains have pushed the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj dangerously close to the danger mark, flooding more than 15 low-lying neighborhoods in Prayagraj.

The Bade Hanuman Temple had to shut its doors after water entered for the second time this season.