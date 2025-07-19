Prayagraj, nearby districts flooded; Hanuman temple shut for devotees
Heavy monsoon rains have pushed the Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Prayagraj dangerously close to the danger mark, flooding more than 15 low-lying neighborhoods in Prayagraj.
The Bade Hanuman Temple had to shut its doors after water entered for the second time this season.
Relief camps set up
Local authorities have set up relief camps and activated flood control centers.
Teams from NDRF, SDRF, and Water Police are on high alert, while engineers rush to fix damaged roads.
Officials are checking losses so people can get quick help if needed.
CM asks officials to monitor situation closely
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for nonstop monitoring and better drainage to tackle waterlogging.
With nearby districts also seeing flooded homes and disrupted travel, the state is stepping up efforts to keep everyone safe and minimize damage.