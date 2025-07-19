Next Article
Stranded British F-35 fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram Airport: What happened
A British F-35B stealth fighter jet, stuck at Thiruvananthapuram Airport since mid-June after an emergency landing during a sortie over the Indian Ocean, is now repaired and ready to head home.
Local fixes didn't work out, so a 25-member UK team flew in with special gear and got the job done inside a secure Air India hangar.
Jet racked up daily parking and hangar fees
The repairs happened under tight security, with restricted access to keep the jet's high-tech secrets safe. The plane racked up daily parking and hangar fees while waiting.
Now, it just needs final clearance from Indian authorities before it can take off, along with its crew and equipment.
For aviation fans or anyone curious about global teamwork (and some serious airport bills), this story's worth a glance.