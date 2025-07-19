Rajasthan government announces 26,000 new jobs, 8000+ get appointment letters
Big news if you're job hunting in Rajasthan—Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma just announced over 26,000 new government jobs.
The reveal happened at Dadiya, Jaipur, during the 'Cooperation and Employment Festival,' where more than 8,000 young people got their appointment letters on the spot.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was there too, cheering on the new hires.
Jobs in various departments
Most of these roles are in education: think 3,225 professors and 6,500 senior teachers for secondary schools, plus thousands more for Sanskrit and elementary teaching posts.
There are also openings for Sub-Inspectors in the Home Department and Agriculture Supervisors and Veterinary Officers.
To speed things up, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has added three new members so hiring can move faster across departments like Forest, Energy, and Ayurveda too.