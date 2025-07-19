Rajasthan government announces 26,000 new jobs, 8000+ get appointment letters

Jobs in various departments

Most of these roles are in education: think 3,225 professors and 6,500 senior teachers for secondary schools, plus thousands more for Sanskrit and elementary teaching posts.

There are also openings for Sub-Inspectors in the Home Department and Agriculture Supervisors and Veterinary Officers.

To speed things up, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission has added three new members so hiring can move faster across departments like Forest, Energy, and Ayurveda too.