Why China-linked hackers are targeting Taiwan's semiconductor industry
What's the story
Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has revealed a surge in cyber espionage campaigns targeting Taiwan's semiconductor industry. The attacks were allegedly carried out by at least three different China-linked hacker groups between March and June this year. The move comes as the US tightens restrictions on exports to China of American-designed chips, many of which are manufactured in Taiwan.
Attack strategy
Attackers sent up to 80 messages per company
The hackers targeted some 15-20 organizations, including major chip companies, small businesses, and financial analysts at a US-based bank. They employed fake identities and compromised university emails to send malware-laced PDFs, sometimes blasting up to 80 messages per company. The full impact of these attacks is still being assessed, according to Reuters.
Embassy response
Cyber attacks are common threat faced by all countries: China
In light of the attacks, a representative from China's embassy in Washington said that cyberattacks are a common threat faced by all countries. They added that China firmly opposes and fights against all forms of cyber attacks and crimes. However, the specific targets of these hacks have not been disclosed.
Firm's observation
TeamT5 also noted an uptick in emails targeting semiconductors
TeamT5, a Taiwan-based cybersecurity firm, has also noted an uptick in emails targeting the semiconductor industry from a few hacking groups. However, they clarified that this isn't a widespread phenomenon. The representative emphasized that targeting semiconductors and their supply chains is a persistent threat that has existed for long and remains of constant interest to advanced hacking operators linked to China.