Why China-linked hackers are targeting Taiwan's semiconductor industry

Cybersecurity firm Proofpoint has revealed a surge in cyber espionage campaigns targeting Taiwan 's semiconductor industry. The attacks were allegedly carried out by at least three different China-linked hacker groups between March and June this year. The move comes as the US tightens restrictions on exports to China of American-designed chips, many of which are manufactured in Taiwan.

Attack strategy Attackers sent up to 80 messages per company The hackers targeted some 15-20 organizations, including major chip companies, small businesses, and financial analysts at a US-based bank. They employed fake identities and compromised university emails to send malware-laced PDFs, sometimes blasting up to 80 messages per company. The full impact of these attacks is still being assessed, according to Reuters.

Embassy response Cyber attacks are common threat faced by all countries: China In light of the attacks, a representative from China's embassy in Washington said that cyberattacks are a common threat faced by all countries. They added that China firmly opposes and fights against all forms of cyber attacks and crimes. However, the specific targets of these hacks have not been disclosed.