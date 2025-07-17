Rare solar eclipse in 2027 will darken skies for 6-minutes
What's the story
On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. The celestial phenomenon is unique due to its long duration, with totality lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds. The path of the eclipse will cover several countries, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for viewers in these regions.
Eclipse details
Eclipse path and countries covered
The total solar eclipse will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and move eastward. It will be visible in southern Spain, northern Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, central Egypt, northeastern Sudan, Yemen, southwestern Saudi Arabia, and northeastern Somalia. The shadow of the eclipse will be around 258km wide at its maximum extent. This is what makes this eclipse so unusually long. Earth will be at aphelion (farthest from the Sun) while Moon will be at perigee (closest to Earth).
Viewing conditions
Why this eclipse is special
The eclipse will pass near the equator, where the Moon's shadow moves slower across Earth's surface. This means viewers will have more time under the Moon's shadow. Regions like Libya and Egypt are known for their dry, sunny August weather, increasing chances of a clear view. For those living near or in its path, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime event worth witnessing on August 2, 2027.