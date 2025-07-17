Rare solar eclipse in 2027 will darken skies for 6-minutes 

Eclipse details

Eclipse path and countries covered

The total solar eclipse will begin over the Atlantic Ocean and move eastward. It will be visible in southern Spain, northern Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, central Egypt, northeastern Sudan, Yemen, southwestern Saudi Arabia, and northeastern Somalia. The shadow of the eclipse will be around 258km wide at its maximum extent. This is what makes this eclipse so unusually long. Earth will be at aphelion (farthest from the Sun) while Moon will be at perigee (closest to Earth).