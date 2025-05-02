What's the story

TikTok has been slapped with a hefty €530 million fine by the main privacy regulator in the European Union (EU).

The penalty comes over concerns about the company's handling of user data.

The EU's lead regulator, Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), said TikTok failed to show adequate protection for the personal data of EU users.

However, TikTok has contested the ruling and plans to appeal it.