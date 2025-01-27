Why TikTok isn't back on app stores despite Trump's reprieve
What's the story
TikTok's future in the US continues to be uncertain as both Apple and Google have not restored the popular short video app on their app stores.
The move comes amid a sense of unease over a recent White House executive order that has allowed TikTok to resume operations, after a temporary halt on January 18.
The tech giants' stance contradicts this order, creating ambiguity about the app's status in the country.
Order details
Executive order suspends enforcement of TikTok ban
The executive order, signed by President Donald Trump, suspends for 75 days the enforcement of an act that required ByteDance, TikTok's owner, to sell the app's US operation or face a de facto ban.
The order seeks to assure firms working with TikTok that they will not be prosecuted for keeping the social media app on US users' smartphone screens.
App removal
Oracle is still delivering TikTok's content
Despite the executive order, both Apple and Google have pulled TikTok from their US app stores. This means American smartphone users can no longer download the app.
However, Oracle, the cloud computing provider tasked with delivering TikTok's content in the US, has not ceased its services.
Larry Ellison, Oracle's founder and a potential TikTok buyer himself (as Trump suggested), continues to support the platform's operations.
Expert opinions
Legal experts weigh in on TikTok's situation
Legal experts think Apple and Google's cautious approach is justified.
Saurabh Vishnubhakat, a professor at the Cardozo School of Law, said while a court might tolerate a "temporary suspension" of enforcement, it is less likely to accept a "wholesale repudiation" of the law.
Elettra Bietti, an assistant law professor at Northeastern University, warned third parties working with TikTok might face legal action from non-state entities due to the wording of the order.
User impact
Absence from app stores impacts user experience
The removal of TikTok from Apple and Google's app stores has some serious implications for users.
Those who deleted the app before the January 19 deadline can't reinstall it, while TikTok can't provide updates via these platforms.
This is why used phones with the app pre-installed are being sold on US resale sites as "unlocked with TikTok," underscoring the high demand for this social media platform despite its uncertain future in America.