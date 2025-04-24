What's the story

Netflix has officially greenlit a limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Age of Innocence.

The announcement came on the occasion of World Book Day, although the project was quietly greenlit earlier this year.

Emma Frost, known for her work on The White Queen and The White Princess, is penning the adaptation. She will also serve as executive producer and showrunner for this Chernin Entertainment production.