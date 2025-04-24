Pulitzer-winning romance 'The Age of Innocence' to become Netflix series
What's the story
Netflix has officially greenlit a limited series adaptation of Edith Wharton's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Age of Innocence.
The announcement came on the occasion of World Book Day, although the project was quietly greenlit earlier this year.
Emma Frost, known for her work on The White Queen and The White Princess, is penning the adaptation. She will also serve as executive producer and showrunner for this Chernin Entertainment production.
Production details
'The Age of Innocence' series to start production this fall
The Age of Innocence series has been gearing up for a fall production start in Europe for months now, reported Deadline.
The adaptation will provide a new take on Wharton's classic tale of forbidden love in 19th-century New York.
The series will delve into themes of freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms via a love triangle narrative.
Target audience
'The Age of Innocence' series targets global audience
The Age of Innocence series is obviously targeted at the massive global audience of Netflix's fan-favorite period romance drama, Bridgerton, which is also a book adaptation.
Joining Frost as executive producer will be Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Tracey Cook from Chernin Entertainment, a division of the North Road Company.
Will this venture be able to match the acclaim Martin Scorsese's version received in 1993? Only time will tell.