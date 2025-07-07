China used embassies to undermine Rafale sales after Op Sindoor

China allegedly launched a disinformation campaign against the French-made Rafale fighter jets, according to The Associated Press. The campaign was reportedly carried out by China's foreign missions after India used the jets during its Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in May. French military and intelligence officials told the news agency that Chinese embassies tried to convince countries that had ordered the jets not to buy them and pushed others toward Chinese alternatives.

Campaign details Pakistan claimed to have shot down 3 Rafales The disinformation campaign came after Pakistan claimed to have shot down three Rafales during a four-day military conflict with India. However, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier dismissed Pakistan's claims as "inaccurate." India's Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan also admitted that some Indian fighter jets were lost in the conflict but dismissed Pakistan's claims about the Rafales as "absolutely incorrect." India has not specified how many were shot down.

Campaign strategy How the campaign was run According to French intelligence assessments, Chinese embassy defense attachés criticized the performance of Rafales used by the Indian Air Force. They also promoted Chinese weaponry during meetings with security and defense officials from other countries. The campaign targeted nations that had ordered Rafales and potential customers considering purchases, French intelligence said. The disinformation campaign also involved viral social media posts, manipulated images of alleged Rafale wreckage, AI-generated content, and video game simulations of fake combat.

Campaign tactics Manipulated images of alleged Rafale wreckage circulated online French researchers specializing in online disinformation found over 1,000 new social media accounts spreading a narrative of Chinese technological superiority amid the India-Pakistan conflict. France's Defence Ministry confirmed that the Rafale was targeted in "a vast campaign of disinformation." The ministry said the Rafale was targeted as it is a "highly capable fighter jet, exported abroad and deployed in a high-visibility theater." By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine France's credibility and its defense industrial base.

Strategic impact France's defense ministry on why Rafale was targeted The ministry added that this disinformation campaign targeted not just an aircraft but also France's image of strategic autonomy and industrial reliability. Since Operation Sindoor, military officials have been looking into how Pakistan's Chinese-made military hardware, mainly warplanes and air-combat missiles, performed against armament deployed by India, most notably French-made Rafale fighters. Sales of Rafales and other munitions are significant business for France's defense sector, and they support the government's ambitions to develop ties with other countries, particularly in Asia.