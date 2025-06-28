This robotic arm can lift heavy payload at record speed

Shenzhen Dobot, a Chinese robotics company, has unveiled its latest innovation in the field of automation. The CR 30H series is a six-axis robotic arm that can lift up to 30kg at a record speed of 300 degrees per second. This makes it the fastest robotic arm in the industry for such a high payload capacity.

Performance CR 30H series promises stability under load The CR 30H series is not just about speed; it also promises stability. The robotic arm can operate with a vibration range of less than 0.3mm under full load. This unique facility allows it to perform delicate tasks like carrying beverages or handling silicon wafers.

Advanced features CR 30HT has built-in torque sensors for easy operation Among the three models in the CR 30H series, the CR 30HT stands out for its built-in torque sensors. This innovative feature allows users to teach the robot required actions by simply dragging its arm, instead of programming it. This way, you can save as much as 90% of preparation time while using this advanced robotic arm.