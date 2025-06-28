This robotic arm can lift heavy payload at record speed
What's the story
Shenzhen Dobot, a Chinese robotics company, has unveiled its latest innovation in the field of automation. The CR 30H series is a six-axis robotic arm that can lift up to 30kg at a record speed of 300 degrees per second. This makes it the fastest robotic arm in the industry for such a high payload capacity.
Performance
CR 30H series promises stability under load
The CR 30H series is not just about speed; it also promises stability. The robotic arm can operate with a vibration range of less than 0.3mm under full load. This unique facility allows it to perform delicate tasks like carrying beverages or handling silicon wafers.
Advanced features
CR 30HT has built-in torque sensors for easy operation
Among the three models in the CR 30H series, the CR 30HT stands out for its built-in torque sensors. This innovative feature allows users to teach the robot required actions by simply dragging its arm, instead of programming it. This way, you can save as much as 90% of preparation time while using this advanced robotic arm.
Specialized design
CR 30H-Food is designed for food, pharma
The third model in the CR 30H series, dubbed CR 30H-Food, is specially designed for food and pharmaceutical production lines. It uses food-grade lubricants and has easy-to-clean surfaces. This makes it ideal for handling dairy products, frozen foods, etc., while maintaining hygiene and cleanliness.