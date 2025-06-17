What's the story

A team of Chinese scientists has achieved a major breakthrough in satellite communication.

They have successfully transmitted data at a staggering speed of 1Gbps from a stationary satellite, positioned over 36,000km above Earth. The transmission was done using just a simple 2W laser.

This is five times faster than the current maximum speed offered by Elon Musk's Starlink satellites, which operate hundreds of kilometers above the Earth.