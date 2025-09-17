Why proposed 'Arab-Islamic NATO' could be worrying for India 

An "Arab-Islamic NATO" proposal has been floated after Israel 's recent strikes on Qatar. The idea was discussed at an emergency summit of over 40 Arab and Islamic nations in Doha on September 15. The summit was convened after Israel attacked a residential block in Doha housing Hamas negotiators on September 9. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the action, warning Qatar and other nations harboring terrorists of possible future strikes.

Coalition proposal Key discussions at the Doha summit At the Doha summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi proposed an "Arab NATO," while Pakistan called for a joint task force to monitor Israeli actions. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed that Israel shouldn't attack Islamic countries with impunity. The summit also saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggesting economic pressure on Israel and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressing the need for unity against potential threats to Arab capitals.

Coalition history Previous attempts at forming a joint Arab military force The idea of an Arab-Islamic military coalition isn't new. In 2015, Egypt proposed a joint Arab force to tackle Yemen's and Libya's issues. However, disagreements over leadership and funding stalled the plan. Saudi Arabia had also announced a 34-nation Islamic military coalition to fight terrorism that year, which was informally called the "Muslim NATO." This group aimed to combat extremism in the region and later received support from the US administration during Donald Trump's presidency.