The White House has released a letter that United States President Donald Trump will send to new citizens. The letter congratulates them on their citizenship and emphasizes their responsibility to protect, honor, and respect the US Constitution. It also highlights the oath they take to forge a bond with American traditions, history, culture, and values.

Letter details 'America has always welcomed those who embrace our values' In the letter, Trump writes, "America has always welcomed those who embrace our values, assimilate into our society and pledge allegiance to our country." He stresses that this heritage is now theirs to protect, promote, and pass down to the next generation. The letter also states, "The United States is now your homeland, and you stand as a part of one Nation under God."

Citizenship praise Letter praises new citizens for their devotion to the country Trump's letter also praises new citizens for their devotion to the country, its people, and history. It says as long as Americans uphold their values, nothing is impossible for the nation. The letter concludes by saying that traditions will endure and the future will be brighter, more radiant, and more hopeful than ever before.