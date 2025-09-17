Masood Azhar behind Parliament attack, 26/11: Jaish leader admits

A senior commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has implicated his chief, Masood Azhar , in orchestrating terror attacks in Delhi and Mumbai. The commander, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, made these claims in a video. He said Azhar operated from Pakistan after being released by India following a five-year prison sentence in Delhi. Kashmiri said Azhar's base was in Balakot, which was targeted by India in airstrikes in 2019.

Kashmiri's boast Kashmiri's statement In the video, Kashmiri is heard as saying, "After escaping the prison of Tihar Jail in Delhi, Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar comes to Pakistan. The soil of Balakot provides him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and program in Delhi and Bombay [Mumbai]." "This is how Maulana Masood Azhar, the Amir-ul-Mujahideen who terrorized the country, appears."

Terror camps Kashmiri's statements validate India's allegations against Pakistan Kashmiri's statements confirm India's long-standing allegations that JeM camps operate with the protection of Pakistan's military-security establishment. He also called Osama bin Laden a "martyr" who influenced Azhar's ideology. In a different video that surfaced recently, he admitted that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during India's strikes on Bahawalpur. "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7...Azhar's family was torn apart by Indian forces," he said.