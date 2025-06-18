This is world's first 6G-powered electronic warfare system
What's the story
Chinese researchers have developed the world's first electronic warfare system powered by 6G technology.
The revolutionary system uses a next-generation signal processing mechanism to outsmart modern military radars, giving a major edge in combat scenarios.
The US's new Northrop Grumman AN/APG-85 radar for F-35 stealth fighter operates mostly in the X-band with high frequencies up to 12GHz. China's new system can easily render it ineffective.
Advanced features
Mastering the high-frequency spectrum
The 6G-powered electronic warfare system can master the high-frequency spectrum with precision as well as ease.
Its photon-backed core can intercept enemy signals and create more than 3,600 false targets to confuse enemy pilots at frequencies of 12GHz or higher.
This capability represents a significant advancement in electronic warfare technology.
Versatile application
Simultaneous jamming and communication
Apart from being a ground-based jammer, the 6G weapon also doubles as a powerful communication device.
It can receive or transmit huge amounts of battlefield data at lightning speed to over 300 cooperative platforms via optic fibers.
This dual capability makes it the first publicly confirmed system in the world with "simultaneous same-frequency full-duplex communication and jamming capabilities," marking a major milestone in military applications of 6G technology.
Profile
Who is Deng Lei?
"The evolution of 6G technology is driving the convergence of communications, radar and electronic warfare applications," wrote Deng Lei, the lead scientist of the project, in a peer-reviewed paper published in Acta Optica Sinica, China's top optics journal.
Deng is a professor at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST).
His research has grabbed the attention of the Chinese government, the People's Liberation Army, as well as tech companies in China.