Ex-military man rams car into FBI Pittsburgh gate; manhunt launched  

The Federal Bureau of Investigation 's (FBI) Pittsburgh field office was the target of an apparent "act of terror" early Wednesday morning. According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano, a man, identified as Donald Henson from Penn Hills, Pennsylvania, rammed his white Toyota sedan into a metal gate at the facility around 2:40am. After the crash, Henson exited his vehicle and threw an American flag over the damaged gate before fleeing on foot.

Investigation underway FBI looking at incident as targeted attack At a press briefing, Giordano said that the incident was a targeted attack on their building. "We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," he said at the briefing. No personnel were injured during the incident, and it remains unclear if Henson was armed when he fled. Giordano added that they will seek prosecution to the fullest extent possible for this federal offense.

Recent visit Henson believed to be suffering from mental health issue Authorities are now on the lookout for Henson, a former military member, who is believed to be dangerous and possibly suffering from a mental health issue. Giordano revealed that Henson had visited the Pittsburgh field office recently with a complaint that "didn't make a whole lot of sense." After investigating his complaint, they found no federal nexus and informed him accordingly. "We contacted him to let him know...there wasn't a federal offense that we were able to charge," he said.