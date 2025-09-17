Canadian author Robert Munsch, 80, to die via assisted dying

Canadian children's author Robert Munsch has been approved for medically assisted dying, having been diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson's disease. The 80-year-old, who is famous for books such as The Paper Bag Princess and Love You Forever, said he would choose to die when he starts having trouble communicating. "I have to pick the moment when I can still ask for it," he said in an interview with New York Times Magazine.

Personal experience Influenced by his brother's battle with ALS Munsch's decision for assisted dying was influenced by his brother's painful battle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). He recalled how his brother was kept alive through various interventions, which made him reconsider. "They kept him alive through all these interventions. I thought, let him die," he said. In Canada, medically assisted dying was legalized in 2016 and expanded in 2021 to include serious and chronic physical conditions.

Literary legacy His daughter's clarification on the matter Munsch has sold over 80 million books across North America, with translations in at least 20 languages. His daughter Julie clarified on Facebook that her father's decision was made five years ago and was discussed in an interview with the CBC in 2021. She emphasized that he isn't dying soon, adding, "Please beware of clickbait!" Scholastic, his publisher, praised him for speaking publicly about medically assisted dying, saying it shows why his work continues to resonate with generations.