Australian politicians rally behind journalist berated by Trump

Australian politicians have rallied behind ABC journalist John Lyons, who was criticized by US President Donald Trump . The incident took place during a press conference on the White House lawn when Lyons asked Trump about his personal business dealings. The exchange also confirmed Trump's upcoming meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Business dealings Trump's response to Lyons's question When asked about his wealth since returning to the Oval Office, noting that he was regarded as the wealthiest man to occupy the White House, Trump said his children manage the family business. "But most of the deals...I've made were made before," he said. Lyons then asked whether it was appropriate for a president to be conducting personal business while in office. "I'm really not...my kids are running the business," Trump replied before asking Lyons where he was from.

Accusations 'You are hurting Australia very much right now' Trump then accused the journalist of "hurting Australia" with that kind of question. "In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I'm going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone. "You can set a nicer tone," Trump said before telling Lyons, "Quiet."

Press freedom Lyons defended his questions Lyons defended his questions as "perfectly normal" and not abusive. He said, "If we've reached the point where asking those sort of questions prevents you from going into the White House, then I think it's a very dark day." Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers backed him, saying he was "just doing his job." Independent Senator David Pocock called for stronger press freedom defenses and mocked Trump's reaction.

Bilateral talks Albanese and Trump to meet in New York Albanese has been trying to meet Trump since their first talks were canceled at the G20 summit in June. He confirmed their meeting in New York next week, saying, "We'll see each other in New York." The agenda is likely to include key issues such as the Pentagon's review of the AUKUS nuclear submarines agreement and Trump's request for increased Australian defense spending.