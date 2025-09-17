Australian politicians rally behind journalist berated by Trump
What's the story
Australian politicians have rallied behind ABC journalist John Lyons, who was criticized by US President Donald Trump. The incident took place during a press conference on the White House lawn when Lyons asked Trump about his personal business dealings. The exchange also confirmed Trump's upcoming meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Business dealings
Trump's response to Lyons's question
When asked about his wealth since returning to the Oval Office, noting that he was regarded as the wealthiest man to occupy the White House, Trump said his children manage the family business. "But most of the deals...I've made were made before," he said. Lyons then asked whether it was appropriate for a president to be conducting personal business while in office. "I'm really not...my kids are running the business," Trump replied before asking Lyons where he was from.
Accusations
'You are hurting Australia very much right now'
Trump then accused the journalist of "hurting Australia" with that kind of question. "In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much right now. And they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I'm going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone. "You can set a nicer tone," Trump said before telling Lyons, "Quiet."
Press freedom
Lyons defended his questions
Lyons defended his questions as "perfectly normal" and not abusive. He said, "If we've reached the point where asking those sort of questions prevents you from going into the White House, then I think it's a very dark day." Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers backed him, saying he was "just doing his job." Independent Senator David Pocock called for stronger press freedom defenses and mocked Trump's reaction.
Bilateral talks
Albanese and Trump to meet in New York
Albanese has been trying to meet Trump since their first talks were canceled at the G20 summit in June. He confirmed their meeting in New York next week, saying, "We'll see each other in New York." The agenda is likely to include key issues such as the Pentagon's review of the AUKUS nuclear submarines agreement and Trump's request for increased Australian defense spending.
Defense budget
Trump's defense spending demand from Australia
Trump has privately urged Australia to spend up to 3.5% of its GDP on defense, which could mean an annual increase of $30 billion. The AUKUS review, led by Elbridge Colby, is expected to be completed around November. Australia has already contributed about $1.6 billion as part of the agreement.