'US officers tied us, pointed guns': South Koreans recount ordeal 

A group of over 300 South Korean workers was recently detained in Georgia , United States . The incident is said to be one of the largest immigration raids during Donald Trump 's presidency. The workers were employed at an electric car battery plant built by South Korean companies Hyundai and LG. Initially, US officials accused them of being in the country illegally on incorrect visas. The two parties eventually reached a deal that allowed them to leave voluntarily with no penalty.

Raid experience Workers were on short-term visas or visa waiver program The workers, who were on short-term visas or under a visa waiver program, recalled the ordeal while speaking to BBC. Chul-yong, one of the workers, recalled seeing armed officials and helicopters. "There were helicopters and drones...people with guns. You know those red lasers that come out of those guns? It was so shocking that some...were shivering in fear," he said. Another worker, Mr. Kim, shared his disbelief: "I thought everything would be cleared up, but instead they suddenly shackled us."

Aftermath Detainees taken to Folkston ICE Processing Center The detainees were taken to the Folkston ICE Processing Center, where they faced harsh conditions. Youngjin, an engineer for LG, described his panic attack upon arrival. He also spoke about the freezing room and sewage-smelling water. He was in the US for a few weeks on a short-term visa. The incident has strained US-South Korea relations, with South Korea's chief trade negotiator acknowledging that "even the US side feels it may have gone a bit too far."