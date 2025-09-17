4 arrested for projecting Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle

Four people were arrested after images of United States President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom . The incident took place on Tuesday, just before Trump's state visit to Britain. The US president is set to meet King Charles at the royal residence, located about 40 km west of London.

Protest details 4 adults arrested on suspicion of malicious communications Earlier on Tuesday, protesters displayed a large banner with a picture of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle. They later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers. The police arrested four adults on suspicion of malicious communications in connection with this "unauthorized projection," which they termed a "public stunt." The four individuals are currently in custody.

Letter controversy Incident follows release of alleged Trump-Epstein birthday letter The incident comes after Democrats in the US House of Representatives released a birthday letter allegedly written by Trump to Epstein over two decades ago. That letter was also projected onto the castle. The White House has denied the authenticity of this letter. The release has intensified scrutiny on Trump's past association with Epstein, who was a close friend before their falling out years before his 2019 death in prison.