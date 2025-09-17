4 arrested for projecting Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle
What's the story
Four people were arrested after images of United States President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The incident took place on Tuesday, just before Trump's state visit to Britain. The US president is set to meet King Charles at the royal residence, located about 40 km west of London.
Protest details
4 adults arrested on suspicion of malicious communications
Earlier on Tuesday, protesters displayed a large banner with a picture of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle. They later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle's towers. The police arrested four adults on suspicion of malicious communications in connection with this "unauthorized projection," which they termed a "public stunt." The four individuals are currently in custody.
Letter controversy
Incident follows release of alleged Trump-Epstein birthday letter
The incident comes after Democrats in the US House of Representatives released a birthday letter allegedly written by Trump to Epstein over two decades ago. That letter was also projected onto the castle. The White House has denied the authenticity of this letter. The release has intensified scrutiny on Trump's past association with Epstein, who was a close friend before their falling out years before his 2019 death in prison.
Public scrutiny
Letter has crude drawing of a naked woman's silhouette
The letter contains a purported conversation between Trump and Epstein, where the former calls Epstein a "pal" and wishes him, "May every day be another wonderful secret." This text is accompanied by a crude drawing of a naked woman's silhouette. Trump had previously denied writing or illustrating the note, calling it "a fake thing" and stressing that "these are not my words, not the way I talk."