Israel expands ground assault on Gaza City, defying international outcry
What's the story
Israel has launched an expanded ground assault on Gaza City, despite international condemnation. The operation began on the city's outskirts, with intensified airstrikes and destruction of high-rise buildings. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are "striking terror infrastructures" and working to secure hostages held by Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this a "critical stage" in the war against Hamas.
Humanitarian crisis
Thousands of Palestinians fleeing Gaza City
As the assault continues, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City. Many are carrying their belongings as they seek shelter further south. The health ministry in Gaza reported at least 93 deaths in northern Gaza alone on Tuesday. UNICEF has warned that any further escalation will "multiply children's suffering exponentially," with 450,000 children facing famine and trauma without aid.
International plea
Palestinian Authority calls for global intervention
The Palestinian Authority has called for global intervention, with a spokesman saying the escalation is a "war crime against humanity." However, Israel has the backing of the United States under President Donald Trump, underscored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jerusalem. During the visit, Rubio expressed "unwavering support" for Israel's goals in Gaza, saying Hamas must be "eliminated" and the hostages returned "immediately."
Military estimate
Invasion of Gaza City may not be decisive
The Israeli military estimates there are up to 3,000 Hamas militants in Gaza City. However, this number is small compared to the local population. The invasion of Gaza City may not be decisive, with further operations likely as it remains a key stronghold for Hamas. At a news conference standing beside Netanyahu, Rubio said, "It may require ultimately a concise military operation to eliminate them."
Controversial report
UN inquiry accuses Israel of genocide
The attack comes after an independent United Nations inquiry accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, alleging civilians were "targeted collectively due to their identity as Palestinians." "The Commission concludes that the Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces have the genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the report found. However, Israel has rejected the report as "distorted and false."