Israel expands ground assault on Gaza City, defying international outcry 

Israel has launched an expanded ground assault on Gaza City, despite international condemnation. The operation began on the city's outskirts, with intensified airstrikes and destruction of high-rise buildings. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are "striking terror infrastructures" and working to secure hostages held by Hamas . Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this a "critical stage" in the war against Hamas.

Humanitarian crisis Thousands of Palestinians fleeing Gaza City As the assault continues, thousands of Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City. Many are carrying their belongings as they seek shelter further south. The health ministry in Gaza reported at least 93 deaths in northern Gaza alone on Tuesday. UNICEF has warned that any further escalation will "multiply children's suffering exponentially," with 450,000 children facing famine and trauma without aid.

International plea Palestinian Authority calls for global intervention The Palestinian Authority has called for global intervention, with a spokesman saying the escalation is a "war crime against humanity." However, Israel has the backing of the United States under President Donald Trump, underscored by Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Jerusalem. During the visit, Rubio expressed "unwavering support" for Israel's goals in Gaza, saying Hamas must be "eliminated" and the hostages returned "immediately."

Military estimate Invasion of Gaza City may not be decisive The Israeli military estimates there are up to 3,000 Hamas militants in Gaza City. However, this number is small compared to the local population. The invasion of Gaza City may not be decisive, with further operations likely as it remains a key stronghold for Hamas. At a news conference standing beside Netanyahu, Rubio said, "It may require ultimately a concise military operation to eliminate them."