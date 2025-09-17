Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder
What's the story
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and witness tampering. Jeff Gray, the top prosecutor at Utah County, said it was a decision "I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime." Utah state prosecutors said they intend to pursue the death penalty against Robinson if he is convicted.
Capital punishment
Capital punishment in Utah
Utah is one of the states in the US where capital punishment is still legal. It was also the first state to resume executions after a national moratorium from 1972 to 1976 ended with Gregg v. Georgia. Gary Gilmore was executed by firing squad in 1977, making Utah one of only three states to have carried out such executions since then. The last execution in Utah was Ronnie Lee Gardner's firing squad execution in 2010.
Federal implications
Potential for federal charges
If prosecutors decide to pursue the death penalty for Robinson, they have 60 days from the time of charges to file a formal notice. There is also a possibility of federal charges against him, which could carry their own potential death penalty. However, no such charges have been announced so far in this case.
Ongoing probe
FBI investigation ongoing
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is also looking into the case. FBI officials confirmed that several people are under investigation or have been interrogated for discussing an alleged assassination of Charlie Kirk in a Discord "chatroom." When asked if others could have been involved, officials replied affirmatively. "Those closest to the suspect are going to hopefully know the most about the suspect and his beliefs and his ideology," FBI Director Kash Patel said during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.