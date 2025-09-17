Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson charged with aggravated murder

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and witness tampering. Jeff Gray, the top prosecutor at Utah County, said it was a decision "I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime." Utah state prosecutors said they intend to pursue the death penalty against Robinson if he is convicted.

Capital punishment Capital punishment in Utah Utah is one of the states in the US where capital punishment is still legal. It was also the first state to resume executions after a national moratorium from 1972 to 1976 ended with Gregg v. Georgia. Gary Gilmore was executed by firing squad in 1977, making Utah one of only three states to have carried out such executions since then. The last execution in Utah was Ronnie Lee Gardner's firing squad execution in 2010.

Federal implications Potential for federal charges If prosecutors decide to pursue the death penalty for Robinson, they have 60 days from the time of charges to file a formal notice. There is also a possibility of federal charges against him, which could carry their own potential death penalty. However, no such charges have been announced so far in this case.