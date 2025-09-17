Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin confessed to trans partner, prosecutors allege 

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the shooting of 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, confessed to killing the conservative activist to his transgender partner and roommate, prosecutors have alleged. According to court documents, Robinson detailed in text messages and a handwritten note about the rifle used in the attack and his motive. The incident occurred at Utah University during Kirk's "American Comeback Tour," where he was shot in the neck.

Confession details Robinson's chilling note to partner Robinson, 22, allegedly confessed to planning the murder for over a week. In text messages sent to his partner, Lance Twiggs, Robinson asked him to check under his computer keyboard after the shooting. Twiggs was described in court filings as "a biological male who was in a romantic relationship with Robinson" and is now cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The note read, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Weapon concealment Concerns over lost grandfather's rifle Robinson also expressed concern over losing his grandfather's scoped .30-06 hunting rifle. In one message, he wrote, "I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpa's rifle." He had hidden it in the bushes after the attack and changed clothes to avoid detection by the police. However, he was unable to retrieve the weapon, as authorities had already secured the area.

Reply Roommate asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk According to Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray, after reading the apparent confession, the roommate replied, "What?????????????? You're joking, right????" In one exchange, the roommate asked Robinson why he had killed Kirk. "'I had enough of his hatred,'" Gray cited the messages as saying. "'Some hate can't be negotiated out.'" Robinson also allegedly wrote, "I am sorry to involve you." The roommate replied, "You weren't the one who did it right????" The defendant replied, "I am, I'm sorry."