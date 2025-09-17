'Fake' football team from Pakistan reaches Japan for tournament; deported 

Japan has reportedly issued a warning to Pakistan regarding potential human trafficking after a fake football team was discovered in the country. The team, which claimed to be from Sialkot, was deported after authorities found their documents to be forged. The group of 22 people had flown from Sialkot airport and were found with fake passports and documents, according to News18. Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has identified Malik Waqas as the main accused in this case.

Investigation progress Main accused in case arrested Investigators said Waqas had registered a football club called 'Golden Football Trial' and taught the group to behave like players, charging each member Rs 4 million to facilitate their travel. The FIA has registered a case against him at the Gujranwala police station and arrested him for his alleged involvement in this human trafficking scam. Waqas had earlier sent 17 people to Japan using similar tactics in January 2024, he confessed during interrogation. None of those individuals ever returned.

