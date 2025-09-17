'BB 19': Who is Tanya Mittal's father? Everything we know

Tanya Mittal has become one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 19 . Her frequent references to her family's wealth and factories have left many questioning her background. While she claims her family is famous in Gwalior and owns several factories, a journalist from India Forums has revealed that these factories are not as big as she described on national television.

Identity inquiry Is her father a Delhi-based businessman? The online chatter intensified as social media users started probing her father's identity. A resurfaced Instagram post from 2015, in which Mittal described her father as her inspiration, fueled further curiosity. Some online sources claim her father is Ravi Mittal, a Delhi-based entrepreneur credited with constructing over 400 flats in the city. If verified, this would confirm her wealthy roots.

Identity confusion Contestants also questioned her about her family However, many are still confused. Some, including residents of Gwalior, claim her father is Amit Mittal, not Ravi Mittal. When contacted, neighbors of the Mittal family refused to comment. Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, fellow contestants have also questioned her background and family wealth. Mridul Tiwari has repeatedly mentioned things he heard about her outside of the house, including the fact that she is allegedly known to fabricate things about her life.

Lifestyle debate Defended lavish lifestyle amid online trolling In a recent episode, Mittal defended her extravagant lifestyle with a remark that drew attention. She said, "I go to Dubai four to five times a month for business reasons and have Baklava." In earlier episodes, she also revealed personal details about her life choices. She said, "My father wanted to get me married when I was 19. However, I defied him and started my own journey as an entrepreneur."