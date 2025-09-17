Was Salman Khan 'obsessive' about Aishwarya? Veteran ad filmmaker reveals

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan 's relationship, which started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and ended by 2002, remains a popular topic of discussion. Now, Prahlad Kakkar, a veteran ad filmmaker, has opened up about their relationship. He revealed that Khan was "very physical" and "obsessive" with Rai Bachchan.

Relationship details 'He would make scenes in the foyer' Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar said, "He had been very physical with her and obsessive. How do you deal with somebody like that?" "I knew because I was living in the same building." Kakkar added, "He (Khan) would make scenes in the foyer. He would bang his head at the wall." "The relationship had ended long before it ended. It was a relief for everybody; her parents, her, the whole world."

Career impact 'She felt very, very betrayed by the industry' Kakkar also spoke about how the breakup affected Rai Bachchan's career. He said, "Her greatest hurt was being abandoned by the industry for Salman. That was her greatest hurt. She really felt bad." "She wasn't upset about the breakup. She was upset that everybody took Salman's side and not hers." "She felt very, very betrayed by the industry."