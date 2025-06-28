Why China has built an AI computing center in Tibet
What's the story
China has opened a state-of-the-art computing center, Yajiang-1, in Tibet's Shannan city. The facility is part of China's "Eastern Data, Western Computing" project and aims to make AI training tasks more energy-efficient. The center will use the region's cold climate, solar power, and waste heat recovery for its operations. It will also have over 256 advanced computing servers with a processing power of 2,000 petaflops.
Technological advancement
Center to boost high-altitude digital economies
Yajiang-1 is a joint venture between Tibet Yarlung Zangbo Computing Technology Company and the local government. The center is expected to be a trailblazer in high-altitude digital economies. Han Shuangshuang, general manager of the computing firm, said, "Yajiang-1 will catalyze frontier innovation across AI training, autonomous driving, smart healthcare and plateau ecosystem monitoring."
Reason
Why Tibet is perfect for the project
Yajiang-1 will utilize Tibet's unique environment for its sustainable operations. Its high-altitude location offers naturally cold as well as low-oxygen conditions that lower cooling demands. Meanwhile, abundant renewable resources such as solar, wind, and hydro power shall bring down the operational costs.
Strategic initiative
What is 'Eastern Data, Western Computing' strategy
China's "Eastern Data, Western Computing" strategy was launched in 2022. The plan aims to move data processing from the east, where computing needs are high, to the west, which is rich in renewable energy. The national initiative involves setting up data centers in western China for offline analysis, storage as well as non-urgent computing tasks from eastern regions.