China has opened a state-of-the-art computing center, Yajiang-1, in Tibet 's Shannan city. The facility is part of China's "Eastern Data, Western Computing" project and aims to make AI training tasks more energy-efficient. The center will use the region's cold climate, solar power, and waste heat recovery for its operations. It will also have over 256 advanced computing servers with a processing power of 2,000 petaflops.

Technological advancement Center to boost high-altitude digital economies Yajiang-1 is a joint venture between Tibet Yarlung Zangbo Computing Technology Company and the local government. The center is expected to be a trailblazer in high-altitude digital economies. Han Shuangshuang, general manager of the computing firm, said, "Yajiang-1 will catalyze frontier innovation across AI training, autonomous driving, smart healthcare and plateau ecosystem monitoring."

Reason Why Tibet is perfect for the project Yajiang-1 will utilize Tibet's unique environment for its sustainable operations. Its high-altitude location offers naturally cold as well as low-oxygen conditions that lower cooling demands. Meanwhile, abundant renewable resources such as solar, wind, and hydro power shall bring down the operational costs.