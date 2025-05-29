What's the story

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks's The Better Sister, streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been adapted from Alafair Burke's namesake novel.

Also featuring Corey Stoll, Gabriel Sloyer, and Kim Dickens, the story is spread over eight hour-long episodes.

The show starts well, builds intrigue and suspense, and the performances draw you in, but it soon veers off track, never to find its rhythm again.