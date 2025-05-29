Santhanam, Nagarjuna join Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' cast
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth is ready to return in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After the first film's massive success, which reportedly earned around ₹700 crore worldwide, the sequel is currently being filmed across India.
Recent reports suggest that popular comedian-turned-hero Santhanam and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna are likely to join the cast in pivotal roles.
Two major schedules have already been completed in Chennai and Kerala. The upcoming shoot will feature intense action sequences between Rajinikanth and the antagonist.
Star power
Nagarjuna's possible role in 'Jailer 2'
In another exciting development, Nagarjuna is said to be in discussions to join Jailer 2 as an antagonist. Currently, he is working with Rajinikanth on Coolie which is slated to release on August 14, 2025.
If confirmed, this would mark Nagarjuna's second consecutive appearance in a Rajinikanth film, adding star power to the sequel's ensemble cast and boosting its pan-India appeal.
The first Jailer featured TK Vinayakan as the villain.
Comic comeback
Santhanam's return to comedy in 'Jailer 2'
According to a report by Filmibeat, Santhanam will also join Jailer 2.
After establishing himself as a successful solo lead, he showed interest in returning to comic roles but only in films featuring major stars.
His possible role in Jailer 2 is expected to mark his long-awaited return to the genre that made him famous.
With Santhanam's comic timing, Nagarjuna's mass appeal, and Nelson's stylized storytelling, Jailer 2 has all the ingredients for another blockbuster.