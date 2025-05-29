What's the story

Superstar Rajinikanth is ready to return in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. After the first film's massive success, which reportedly earned around ₹700 crore worldwide, the sequel is currently being filmed across India.

Recent reports suggest that popular comedian-turned-hero Santhanam and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna are likely to join the cast in pivotal roles.

Two major schedules have already been completed in Chennai and Kerala. The upcoming shoot will feature intense action sequences between Rajinikanth and the antagonist.