Nagarjuna may play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Report
What's the story
The buzz around Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster starring Rajinikanth, is getting stronger with reports of new cast members.
Telugu cinema icon Nagarjuna has been signed on to play the main antagonist in the film, reported Deccan Herald.
His intense performance as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film Coolie has reportedly influenced this casting decision.
Film progress
'Jailer 2' cast and production updates
The first Jailer had TK Vinayakan as the villain. Now, with Nagarjuna in the mix, fans are expecting an epic showdown.
The film's ensemble also includes SJ Suryah, who joins the cast, and Mirnaa Menon, who will reprise her role from the first part.
Shiva Rajkumar will return as Narasimha and has reportedly dedicated 15 days to shoot his portions.
Two major schedules have already been wrapped up in Chennai and Kerala.
Action-packed film
'Jailer 2' to feature high-octane action sequences
The next shooting schedule will reportedly see high-octane action sequences between Rajinikanth and the antagonist.
The production is going on as planned, with the team eyeing a late 2025 theatrical release.
Jailer 2 is being produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Rajinikanth will reprise his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in this sequel.