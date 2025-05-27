What's the story

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the iconic voice behind the memorable Bollywood track Chunari Chunari, has expressed that he doesn't care about the upcoming remake of the song in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that despite its immense popularity, he never ranked Chunari Chunari highly.

The song, originally composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer, was a major hit in 1999 and has been loved by generations.