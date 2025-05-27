Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya thinks iconic 'Chunari Chunari' wasn't 'great'
What's the story
Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the iconic voice behind the memorable Bollywood track Chunari Chunari, has expressed that he doesn't care about the upcoming remake of the song in Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that despite its immense popularity, he never ranked Chunari Chunari highly.
The song, originally composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer, was a major hit in 1999 and has been loved by generations.
Song's reception
'Chunari Chunari' was never a personal favorite for Bhattacharya
He told the outlet, "For me personally, Chunari Chunari was not a great song, never. It was one of those 'jaldi gaao aur bhaago studio se (Quickly get it over with)' song."
"For the past 25 years, I have heard it being played at functions, parties, and would always think, 'What is it about the song, there was nothing that I remember from the time I sang it?'"
However, he admitted, "I do realise it has become iconic for fans."
Remake reaction
'Chunari Chunari' remake: Bhattacharya's indifferent stance
When asked about his feelings on the Biwi No. 1 film's song being remade, given just how famous it is among the fans, Bhattacharya said he was indifferent.
"Mujhe farak nahi padhta itni chhoti cheezse... Tuchhi cheez mein main padhta hi nahi hoon (I don't care about these trivial things... I don't get into such little affairs)," he said.
Film details
'Chunari Chunari' remake features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur
The remake of Chunari Chunari will feature actors Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen performed in the original song, contributing to its popularity.
Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is going to be directed by David Dhawan. The film is set to release on April 10 next year.