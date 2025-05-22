'Sirens' review: Julianne Moore's Netflix series is entertaining but uneven
What's the story
Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Netflix's new black comedy series Sirens is led by Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Kevin Bacon, and Milly Alcock.
The series is led excellently by Fahy, Moore, and Alcock, and the cast works in incredible sync over the five long episodes.
Sirens is sharp, well-acted, beautifully shot, and gorgeous to look at, but it tragically loses steam toward the end.
Plot
Tells the story of broken relationship between two sisters
Sirens focuses on Simone (Alcock), who's an assistant to a narcissistic billionaire named Michaela (Moore).
Michaela and Simone are joined at the hip, and Simone doesn't realize that she is entrapped in a toxic job that doesn't allow her to breathe.
One day, Simone's sister, Devon (Fahy), reaches Michaela's manor, pleading with Simone to return home, but a brainwashed Simone has other plans.
#1
Wastes no time and establishes the characters quickly
Sirens starts on a solid, entertaining note, introducing us to Devon and her father, Bruce.
Devon and Simone aren't on the best of terms, and the latter has carved a comfortable, fantastical life for herself at Michaela's manor.
The show cuts right to the chase, charting the differences between the two sisters.
Financially, behaviorally, and in every other way, the sisters are nothing alike.
#2
More on the above aspect
When Devon meets Simone, there's a palpable crack in their relationship, and Sirens fleshes it out brilliantly.
Sirens doesn't always need to rely on flashbacks to showcase what went wrong in their life, and when Devon tries to shake Simone up, you fathom her pent-up rage.
"I don't want money, I want my sister," Devon cries, and her words reach us.
#3
Its dark comedy is its greatest strength
I greatly enjoyed Sirens's dark comedy, particularly in the first two episodes.
Some of the most weighty scenes in the series feature full-blown chaos, and it's this chaos that is the most stupendous, strongest aspect of the show.
In the initial episodes, the outlandish camaraderie between Michaela and Simone is so preposterous that it will both make you laugh and cringe!
#4
How it talks about the loss of identity
A major theme in Sirens is one's gradual loss of identity when trapped in an abusive, disdainful relationship.
On paper, Simone works for Michaela as an assistant, but the latter is so dependent, so obsessed with Simone that it'll make you uncomfortable.
Simone alters her appearance, removes her tattoos, and becomes a different person altogether.
Even she cannot recognize herself after a point.
#5
Negatives: Meanders after the third episode
It is a shame that Sirens is unable to maintain its darkly comedic tone, because once the humor is shown the exit door, Sirens falls flat.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the extremely dragged third episode, and the characters and storylines get stuck in a punishing, painful rut.
It's this tonal unevenness that stops Sirens from becoming the next The White Lotus.
#6
Does not go deep into many storylines
Sirens also doesn't know what to do with several supporting characters.
We meet Devon's boss, Raymond, and Simone's boyfriend, Ethan, among others, but the writing seems confused about their respective arcs.
A lot of subplots are given the surface-level treatment, and we are left in the dark about many storylines.
Plus, an anti-climactic final episode also doesn't help the show's cause.
Verdict
Makes for a good weekend watch; 3/5 stars
Moore is simply mystical and hypnotic in the show and often reminded me of Nicole Kidman's character from The Perfect Couple, also available on Netflix.
If the writing had been stronger, Sirens would have been a consistently entertaining series.
However, despite its flaws, it's a refreshing, enjoyable show about identity, broken families, and most importantly, the lies we tell to ourselves.
3/5 stars.