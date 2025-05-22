What's the story

Created by Molly Smith Metzler, Netflix's new black comedy series Sirens is led by Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Kevin Bacon, and Milly Alcock.

The series is led excellently by Fahy, Moore, and Alcock, and the cast works in incredible sync over the five long episodes.

Sirens is sharp, well-acted, beautifully shot, and gorgeous to look at, but it tragically loses steam toward the end.