Where to watch Mohanlal's 'Thudarum' post-theatrical run
What's the story
Mohanlal's Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, was released on Friday to positive reviews.
After its theatrical run, it will stream on JioHotstar.
Interestingly, the platform had earlier bagged rights to Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan, currently streaming in several languages like Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.
Negotiation details
'Thudarum' rights acquired at a lower price than 'Empuraan'
The streaming platform had earlier bagged the rights for L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, for a record price.
But, it got the streaming rights for Thudarum at a lesser price, per OTTPlay.
Producer M Renjith was in talks with JioHotstar last year and chose to sell the rights during the Disney-Reliance merger.
The streaming market value for Mohanlal's movies had drastically dropped then.
Release timeline
'Thudarum' expected to hit streamer by end of May
Following the trend set by Empuraan, Thudarum is likely to release on JioHotstar by the end of May.
The film also stars Shobana, Binu Pappu, and filmmaker Prakash Varma in lead roles.
Mohanlal plays the protagonist Shanmugham, a taxi driver.
The drama, co-written by KR Sunil and Tharun, focuses on how Shanmugham's family is affected after the cops impound his beloved Ambassador car.