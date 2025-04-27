The streaming platform had earlier bagged the rights for L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, for a record price.

But, it got the streaming rights for Thudarum at a lesser price, per OTTPlay.

Producer M Renjith was in talks with JioHotstar last year and chose to sell the rights during the Disney-Reliance merger.

The streaming market value for Mohanlal's movies had drastically dropped then.