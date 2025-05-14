Cannes: Why Halle Berry was forced to change her dress
What's the story
At the Cannes jury press conference, Halle Berry disclosed that she had to change her outfit because of the festival's new red carpet rules.
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival organizers announced a ban on nudity and "voluminous" clothing just 24 hours before the event.
Berry said, "I had an amazing dress by (Gaurav) Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it's too big of a train."
Festival regulations
Cannes's new rules align with French law
What were the new dressing rules?
Cannes not only banned "nudity" at the event, but also barred people from wearing any "voluminous" outfit with a long train that might take up more space/slow down movement.
Justifying its new rules, the film festival said in a statement on Monday that they are in accordance with "the institutional framework" of the festival and French law.
The statement emphasized that these rules are not about dictating clothes but specifically banning full nudity.
Jury responsibilities
Berry's jury role at Cannes Film Festival
Berry is serving on this year's competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival.
The jury includes Succession actor Jeremy Strong and All We Imagine as Light director Payal Kapadia alongside Hong Sang-soo, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, and Carlos Reygadas. Juliette Binoche is overseeing the jury as president.
Cannes began on Tuesday and will go on till May 24.