What's the story

Known for its glamorous red carpet, the Cannes Film Festival has made a controversial amendment to its dress code, banning nudity on the red carpet and in all festival areas.

Updated just 24 hours before the event's grand opening, the festival's official website read: "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival."

However, the vague one-line instruction has paved the way for more questions.