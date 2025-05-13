After Test retirement, Kohli visits Vrindavan with Anushka
Just a day after announcing retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli paid a visit to the temple town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.
Along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, the couple sought blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan, popularly known as Premanand Ji Maharaj.
Photos and videos of their visit, including kneeling before the guru in his ashram, have gone viral on social media.
Viral video
Kohli and Sharma's interaction with Maharaj captured in viral footage
Footage from their visit shows the couple arriving in Vrindavan by car and later meeting Maharaj Ji at his ashram.
The spiritual leader, draped in yellow robes, was seen addressing the couple over a microphone as they listened intently.
During their interaction, Maharaj Ji asked Kohli, "Prasanna ho? (Are you happy?)" to which Kohli replied, "Ji, abhi thik hain (Yes, I'm okay)."
Maharaj Ji then said, "You should stay well."
Spiritual insight
'Prosperity is not merely God's grace—it's the result of virtue'
Maharaj Ji gave a deep message during the visit. He said, "Ye vaibhav milna kripa nahi hai ye punya hai. Bhagwan ki kria maani jati hai andar ka chintan badalna... (Prosperity is not merely God's grace — it is the result of virtue/punya. It is considered to be a movement toward the divine. What truly matters is the transformation of your inner self...)."
"To this, Sharma asked, 'Kya jap se ho jaega?' (Will chanting help?)."
"Poora (Completely)," the saint replied.
Twitter Post
Netizens were happy to see the couple smiling
PICTURE OF THE DAY ❤️— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2025
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/ztg7FFu7xN
Retirement announcement
Kohli's emotional farewell to Test cricket
Kohli took to Instagram on Monday to announce his retirement from Test cricket, as he reflected on his 14-year journey in the format.
It was a deeply personal experience, he said, that shaped him and taught him valuable lessons.
"I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude," he wrote.
Supportive wife
Sharma's heartfelt tribute to Kohli's Test career
In response to Kohli's retirement announcement, Sharma took to social media to share her thoughts.
"They'll talk about the records and the milestones — but I'll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game," she wrote.
She acknowledged the toll it took on him and expressed pride in witnessing his evolution.