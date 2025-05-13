What's the story

Just a day after announcing retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli paid a visit to the temple town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

Along with his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, the couple sought blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Govind Sharan, popularly known as Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Photos and videos of their visit, including kneeling before the guru in his ashram, have gone viral on social media.