Kannada row: HC to hear Sonu Nigam's plea this week
What's the story
The Karnataka High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition filed by famous singer Sonu Nigam to Thursday, May 15.
The petition was filed to quash an FIR filed against him after he allegedly made controversial comments during a concert in Bengaluru.
Some audience members asked for Kannada songs repeatedly, and Nigam's reaction to the "rude" ask led to a controversy.
Legal proceedings
FIR charges Nigam with criminal intimidation, public mischief
The FIR, registered on May 3, booked Nigam under BNS Sections 351(2), 352(1), and 353.
These sections deal with criminal intimidation, intentional insult provoking a breach of peace, and public mischief.
The complaint was filed by Dharma Raj Ananthaiah at Bengaluru's Avalahalli Police Station.
The complainant said Nigam's comments hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas.
Controversial comments
Singer's remarks compared Kannada song request to Pahalgam attack
The complaint claimed that Nigam, comparing a request for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, portrayed Kannadigas as intolerant. This, the complainant said, contradicted their peaceful nature.
In the wake of the controversy, Nigam spoke about the issue through a social media video message.
He apologized, too. However, the veteran singer has still been banned from the Kannada film industry with his set songs getting pulled from films.