Virat Kohli's favorite fitness tracker just got an upgrade
What's the story
WHOOP, seen on the wrists of popular athletes such as Virat Kohli, Rory McIlroy, Cristiano Ronaldo, and LeBron James, has launched two new wearables: WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG.
The devices offer detailed health insights like blood pressure levels, an ECG heart screener, and hormonal data.
The new models are 7% smaller and have a processor that's 60% faster than the predecessor, the WHOOP 4.0 band. They offer a battery life of over 14 days, as per the company.
Features
Advanced sensors and FDA clearance
The WHOOP 5.0 comes with advanced sensors to offer insights on sleep, recovery, strain, stress levels, and overall health. It also packs a haptic alarm for user convenience.
Meanwhile, the WHOOP MG makes a mark with its blood pressure monitoring capability and a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared ECG/Heart Screener.
These features are likely to improve the user experience by offering comprehensive health data at their fingertips.
Design
Design and expanded health tracking features
WHOOP has offered the new wearables with premium bands, including one made out of Italian leather.
They come in different sizes and colors to suit different users.
With the latest wearables, WHOOP has also enhanced its health tracking capabilities with WHOOP Age.
The new feature, called Healthspan, gives you insight into your physiological age and pace of aging, while Hormonal Insights provides deeper insight into menstrual cycles and hormonal health.
Innovations
Advanced Labs and athleisure line
WHOOP is also introducing a new feature called Advanced Labs, which will allow members to schedule blood tests directly through the app.
This will give them personalized guidance on their cardiovascular, metabolic, hormonal, and immune health.
The company has even launched an athleisure line called WHOOP Body, expanding its product offerings in the fitness industry.
Vision
CEO envisions a health revolution
Will Ahmed, the CEO and founder of WHOOP, shared his vision for the company's future on LinkedIn.
"This launch is the start of a new era for WHOOP," he said.
Ahmed also highlighted commitment to creating a health platform that empowers individuals, saying, "At a time when healthcare systems are reactive and often inaccessible, we're building a health platform that empowers members to put the power back in their hands."