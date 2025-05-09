What's the story

WHOOP, seen on the wrists of popular athletes such as Virat Kohli, Rory McIlroy, Cristiano Ronaldo, and LeBron James, has launched two new wearables: WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG.

The devices offer detailed health insights like blood pressure levels, an ECG heart screener, and hormonal data.

The new models are 7% smaller and have a processor that's 60% faster than the predecessor, the WHOOP 4.0 band. They offer a battery life of over 14 days, as per the company.