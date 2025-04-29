What's the story

Veteran actor Jackie Chan will be awarded the Pardo alla Carriera career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival.

The award ceremony will be held on August 6, during the festival's run between August 6-August 16.

Not only will Chan receive the award, he will also present his films Project A (1983) and Police Story (1985) as part of a tribute.

A Q&A session is also slated for August 10.