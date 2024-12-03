Summarize Simplifying... In short The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) is teaming up with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for its second edition, aiming to connect South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers.

Additionally, CIFF's CEO, Nina Lath, has launched CineV-CHD, a platform designed to link film professionals with investors and distributors.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:19 pm Dec 03, 202404:19 pm

What's the story The Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) will return for its second edition from March 20-23, 2025, in Chandigarh. The festival will also launch its rebranded market component, CineV-CHD. The first CIFF saw industry stalwarts like Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Sudhir Mishra, Shekhar Kapur, and Richa Chadha in attendance.

CIFF has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for its second edition. The collaboration, dubbed CineV-IFFLA, will include South Asian projects curated by Cinevesture as part of IFFLA's Industry Days program. The program will run during the 23rd edition of IFFLA from May 6-10, 2025, and aims to connect South Asian filmmakers with Hollywood producers through various initiatives.

CineV-CHD, the first of a planned series of film markets, aims to connect film professionals with investors and distributors. The idea was conceived by Nina Lath, former head of Film Bazaar (South Asia's largest co-production market) and current CEO of Cinevesture. "With CineV, our mission is to bridge this gap by connecting pre-vetted projects with credible producers and investors," Lath told Variety.

Christina Marouda, the founder of IFFLA, said she was excited about the partnership with CIFF. "The partnership with Cinevesture comes at the perfect time for IFFLA as it officially expands its 23rd-year legacy and footprint into the development of South Asian-focused content," she said. "We could not think of a better partner than Nina and her new venture to create an ecosystem of talented storytellers and attract the right investors for these curated projects."