Warner Bros. is recalling over 350 'Harry Potter' replica swords sold in Japan between May 2023 and April 2024 due to a "distribution issue".

The recall comes in light of Japan's strict weapons control law, which even requires ceremonial swords to be registered.

The swords were sold at the world's largest indoor Harry Potter exhibition in Tokyo, which features sets from the iconic films.

The sword was sold as a souvenir

'Harry Potter' replica swords recalled in Japan: Here's why

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:14 pm Dec 03, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Full-sized replica swords, sold as souvenirs at a Harry Potter exhibition in Tokyo, have been recalled for violating Japan's strict weapons control law. The 86cm stainless steel blade, mounted on a wooden plaque, was being marketed by Warner Bros. as an "authentic recreation of Godric Gryffindor's sword." However, the sharpness of the blade's tip led police to inform Warner Bros. that its possession without a special license was illegal under Japan's 1958 firearms and sword control law.

Sales and recall

Over 350 swords sold before recall

Between May 2023 and April 2024, more than 350 of these replica swords were sold for ¥30,000 (approximately $200). Apparently, the police only recently learned of its potential illegality. Addressing the problem, Warner Bros. is now asking buyers to return the sword for a refund due to what it describes as a "distribution issue." Notices in Japanese and English have been posted on its website to inform customers about the recall.

Law enforcement

Japan's strict weapons control law and its impact

Japan's strict weapons control law also helps keep violent crime rates low in the country. The annual shooting incidents, usually involving yakuza gangsters, rarely go beyond double figures. Even holding a gun without a license during a TV sequence on hunting could get you a police caution and ceremonial swords need to be registered with authorities. Despite such strict measures, weapon-related crimes do happen occasionally.

Exhibition details

About the 'Harry Potter' exhibition in Tokyo

The Harry Potter exhibition, where the now-recalled swords were sold, opened in 2023 at the former Toshimaen amusement park site. The facility features sets from the beloved films including the London Ministry of Magic and is advertised as the world's largest indoor Harry Potter attraction. In JK Rowling's series, Godric Gryffindor's sword is a thousand-year-old artifact commissioned by Hogwarts School's founder.