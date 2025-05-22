Mani Ratnam confirms Sanya Malhotra's 'friendly appearance' in 'Thug Life'
What's the story
Director Mani Ratnam has confirmed that actor Sanya Malhotra will make a cameo appearance in his upcoming film, Thug Life.
The announcement comes after her surprise appearance in the first single, Jinguchaa, from the film.
Rumors about Malhotra's role in the movie started doing the rounds after her dance sequence with Silambarasan TR in the wedding-themed song. But Ratnam has clarified it was just a "friendly appearance."
Clarification
'She plays a cameo in the film...'
In an interview with Tamil magazine Vikatan, Ratnam said, "She plays a cameo in the film and appears only in the song. It's a friendly appearance. She is a great dancer and a nice person."
The director further elaborated why he chose Malhotra for this role, saying, "The story is set in Delhi and we needed that flavor. We needed a North Indian face, that's why we went with her."
Film details
'Thug Life' features star-studded cast and chart-topping music
Thug Life also features Rohit Saraf and Ali Fazal in crucial roles. The film's first single, Jinguchaa, composed by AR Rahman, has already topped streaming charts. The film's second single, Sugar Baby, was released on Wednesday.
The audio launch of the film will take place on Saturday at Sai Ram Engineering College in Chennai.
The film, an emotional gangster drama, stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, and Ashok Selvan in lead roles. It will hit theaters on June 5.