What's the story

Director Mani Ratnam has confirmed that actor Sanya Malhotra will make a cameo appearance in his upcoming film, Thug Life.

The announcement comes after her surprise appearance in the first single, Jinguchaa, from the film.

Rumors about Malhotra's role in the movie started doing the rounds after her dance sequence with Silambarasan TR in the wedding-themed song. But Ratnam has clarified it was just a "friendly appearance."