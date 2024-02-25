Sanya Malhotra celebrates her 32nd birthday on Sunday

Sanya Malhotra's birthday: Actor's dance feats you didn't know about

By Tanvi Gupta 03:15 am Feb 25, 202403:15 am

What's the story Sanya Malhotra, the vivacious Bollywood actor, has captivated audiences with her diverse roles, from the debut blockbuster Dangal to the recent Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sam Bahadur. However, many are unaware of the fact that she's a dancing sensation, too! On her 32nd birthday on Sunday, let's unveil some lesser-known facts about Malhotra's dance talent that make her a powerhouse performer!

#1

Trained dancer in contemporary and ballet

Malhotra is a trained dancer who specializes in contemporary and ballet. Notably, she achieved the difficult "pointe move" in ballet within just two months—a milestone that typically takes years. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she once revealed how she briefly joined Ashley Lobo's (Indian-Australian choreographer) company as a teacher but decided to quit. She said, "I didn't want to wear cut T-shirts and sports bras!"

#2

She participated in dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'

In 2021, Malhotra graced the stage on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 to promote a film. There, the actor revealed that around 2015, she was on the same stage to audition for Dance India Dance but got rejected. On the show, she also reminisced, "Life has come full circle for me today... But now, I am here to promote my film."

#3

She even choreographed this song for Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar'

Many might be surprised to learn that Malhotra choreographed Aamir Khan on Sexy Baliye from Secret Superstar (2017). When Khan received compliments for his dance moves, he humorously credited them to "these cheap party moves" by Malhotra. She enthralled the Dangal (2016) cast with her dance skills in between shoots—something which Khan remembered while they were looking for a choreographer, Kiran Rao told PTI.

#4

She blends fun moves with high-energy deadlifts

Malhotra consistently shares snapshots of her workout routine, illustrating her commitment to fitness and her enthusiasm for exercise. Injecting an additional burst of energy, she syncs her training sessions with lively music. In a February Instagram post, she started the session dancing to Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi song Hass Hass Ke. Amid the rhythmic beats, she effortlessly executes three deadlifts, showcasing her strength with finesse.