'Ginny & Georgia,' 'Jaat,' 'Stolen': OTT titles releasing this week
What's the story
The first week of June brings an exciting lineup of new releases across OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Sun NXT.
Fans can expect a variety of genres—from dark thrillers and lighthearted comedies to heartfelt dramas. Notable titles include Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Lal Salaam, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Stolen.
With so many anticipated stories arriving, this week promises binge-worthy entertainment.
Here's a detailed list of what's coming and where to watch.
Streaming highlights
Netflix rolls out big titles: 'Jaat,' 'Ginny & Georgia'
Sunny Deol's action drama Jaat will be available on Netflix from Thursday.
The film, which pits Deol against Randeep Hooda in a series of high-octane sequences, promises to be a treat for action lovers.
The much-awaited Ginny and Georgia Season 3 drops on the same date, continuing Georgia and Ginny's complicated journey with fresh twists.
K.O., STRAW, The Survivors, and Mercy for None are other Netflix titles arriving on Friday.
Additional releases
'The Mortician,' 'Tourist Family,' and more
JioHotstar has started streaming The Mortician, a haunting documentary about an infamous family-run L.A. mortuary, from Monday.
Tourist Family, a film about Das and his family's trials in Tamil Nadu, also premiered on the platform.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video will stream Abhishek Banerjee's Stolen from Wednesday. This gripping tale revolves around a botched child abduction case that spirals into a complex web of crime and mystery.
More OTT offerings
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' on Prime Video
Devika and Danny, a quirky spiritual rom-com, arrives on JioHotstar on Friday.
That same day, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a light-hearted romantic tale starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, premieres on Prime Video.
This film stars Rajkummar Rao as Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy who lands a government job to marry Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi) but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva.
At last, Lal Salaam, starring Rajinikanth, will premiere on Saturday on Sun NXT.