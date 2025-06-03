What's the story

The first week of June brings an exciting lineup of new releases across OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Sun NXT.

Fans can expect a variety of genres—from dark thrillers and lighthearted comedies to heartfelt dramas. Notable titles include Ginny & Georgia Season 3, Lal Salaam, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Stolen.

With so many anticipated stories arriving, this week promises binge-worthy entertainment.

Here's a detailed list of what's coming and where to watch.